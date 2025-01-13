What is TaoStack (TST)

Welcome to TaoStack. TaoStack Enabling AI solutions that are reliable, scalable, and easy to trust on Blockchain. TaoStack is an AI infrastructure provider. TaoStack's main product is GPU Cloud Service, which allow can use users to participate and profit from Bittensor Network. TaoStack offers state of the art GPU infrastructure with NVIDA GeForce RTX 4080, 4090 , NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A100, which provides up to 20X higher performance over the prior generation and can be partitioned into seven GPU instances to dynamically adjust to shifting demands. Our Features: - Cloud Service: Acquire cloud solutions suite includes all the services you need to build a node, miner, validator or other purposes. - Deploy Service: Purchase a cloud deployment service for a service fee, and we will deliver it fully configured for your needs. - Bittensor Nodes: Rent to Lite Node or Archive Node of Bittensor Network. Try to create a lite node with lowest cost or a full node to provide blockchain data for your applications. - Bittensor Miner/Validator: Participate in building a decentralized AI network and earn $TAO rewards - Subnet: Design your incentive systems and operate it. - Stake / Revenue Sharing: Stake TaoStack token, to earn a share of the revenue generated across the TaoStack ecosystem. This mechanism incentivizes active participation and investment in the platform.

TaoStack (TST) Resource Whitepaper Official Website