Talos Price (TALOS)
The live price of Talos (TALOS) today is 0.0079962 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TALOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Talos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.67K USD
- Talos price change within the day is -10.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TALOS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TALOS price information.
During today, the price change of Talos to USD was $ -0.000899347017052848.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Talos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Talos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Talos to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000899347017052848
|-10.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Talos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
-10.11%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Talos is an AI Agent created by Flux Point Studios, Inc. whom is active on X.com and trades with his own wallet and private keys on the Cardano network. Talos is constantly evolving and the token $TALOS allows holders to influence his development through decentralized governance. Talos is unique as he is the first AI Agent on Cardano to actively trade tokens with his own wallet. Talos will continue to evolve and become a steward of the Flux Point Studios DAO as well as a dApp developer on the core team.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TALOS to AUD
A$0.01279392
|1 TALOS to GBP
￡0.00639696
|1 TALOS to EUR
€0.007676352
|1 TALOS to USD
$0.0079962
|1 TALOS to MYR
RM0.035103318
|1 TALOS to TRY
₺0.286104036
|1 TALOS to JPY
¥1.24260948
|1 TALOS to RUB
₽0.786586194
|1 TALOS to INR
₹0.69207111
|1 TALOS to IDR
Rp128.970949686
|1 TALOS to PHP
₱0.466898118
|1 TALOS to EGP
￡E.0.40140924
|1 TALOS to BRL
R$0.046857732
|1 TALOS to CAD
C$0.011514528
|1 TALOS to BDT
৳0.97073868
|1 TALOS to NGN
₦12.416419398
|1 TALOS to UAH
₴0.336000324
|1 TALOS to VES
Bs0.4557834
|1 TALOS to PKR
Rs2.227901244
|1 TALOS to KZT
₸4.128118212
|1 TALOS to THB
฿0.269631864
|1 TALOS to TWD
NT$0.262355322
|1 TALOS to CHF
Fr0.00719658
|1 TALOS to HKD
HK$0.062290398
|1 TALOS to MAD
.د.م0.079962