SyFu Excavation Token Price Today

The live SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) price today is $ 0.935652, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.935652 per EVT.

SyFu Excavation Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 877,648, with a circulating supply of 938.00K EVT. During the last 24 hours, EVT traded between $ 0.918565 (low) and $ 0.947637 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.424393.

In short-term performance, EVT moved -0.13% in the last hour and -0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.

SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 877.65K$ 877.65K $ 877.65K Volume (24H) $ 1.36K$ 1.36K $ 1.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.85M$ 2.85M $ 2.85M Circulation Supply 938.00K 938.00K 938.00K Total Supply 3,042,912.5 3,042,912.5 3,042,912.5

The current Market Cap of SyFu Excavation Token is $ 877.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of EVT is 938.00K, with a total supply of 3042912.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85M.