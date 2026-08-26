SyFu Excavation Token Price (EVT)
The live SyFu Excavation Token (EVT) price today is $ 0.935652, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.935652 per EVT.
SyFu Excavation Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 877,648, with a circulating supply of 938.00K EVT. During the last 24 hours, EVT traded between $ 0.918565 (low) and $ 0.947637 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.424393.
In short-term performance, EVT moved -0.13% in the last hour and -0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.
The current Market Cap of SyFu Excavation Token is $ 877.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of EVT is 938.00K, with a total supply of 3042912.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85M.
-0.13%
+0.34%
-0.28%
-0.28%
In 2040, the price of SyFu Excavation Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SyFu is a Web3 lifestyle app that turns everyday card payments into a playable GameFi experience—and, over time, into user-owned “economic contribution” credentials on a DePIN network (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). Users check in at local merchants, then BIND (bind) a real card payment transaction to that activity. This converts routine spending into verifiable progress without changing spending habits.
Core asset: MANEKINEKO (lucky cat) NFTs MANEKINEKO is SyFu’s character NFT and gateway asset. Users grow MANEKINEKO through real-world activity, unlocking progression and in-app utilities. The experience is designed to be approachable for newcomers while keeping core resources and rules observable and accountable through on-chain systems.
SyFu’s token design: dual-token structure SyFu separates daily gameplay utility from long-term ecosystem value: • EVT (Excavation Token): the utility “material” token used in SyFu’s core game loops. • SFT: the long-term ecosystem token designed for broader protocol utilities and contribution-linked distribution.
Global payment-data infrastructure is already live SyFu’s payment-data infrastructure is already operational. Through open-banking/fintech connectivity (including partners such as Salt Edge), SyFu supports card-linked payment data across 50+ countries and 5,000+ financial institutions (and expanding). This enables users in supported regions to participate with existing cards while keeping onboarding friction low.
DePIN direction: from rewards to portable proof SyFu aims to evolve accumulated verified payment activity into user-owned “economic contribution” credentials (DID/SBT). These credentials are permissioned by the user—shared only when the user chooses—and can bridge Web3 and real businesses through credentialed engagement rather than speculation.
EVT is a utility token used within the SyFu ecosystem. Market value is not guaranteed.
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What is the current price of SyFu Excavation Token?
SyFu Excavation Token is priced at $0.935652, shifting 0.34% today.
How fast is the EVT community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect SyFu Excavation Token's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Payment Solutions sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is EVT's trading volume today?
It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does EVT compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is $1.83 and ATL is $0.424393, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 938002.5 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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