Sweepr Price (SWEEPR)
The live price of Sweepr (SWEEPR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWEEPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sweepr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.41K USD
- Sweepr price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sweepr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sweepr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sweepr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sweepr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sweepr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sweepr is an NFT liquidity flywheel fueled by competitive governance battles between various NFT communities. Sweepr acquires floor price NFTs selected by bi-weekly Sweepr Acquisition Proposals (SAP) where four NFT communities go head to head utilizing thier xSWEEPR as voting power to elect one victorious collection. The winning collection receives a treasury sweep and is deployed as NFT/ETH liquidity on NFT-Fi platforms such as NFTX, SudoSwap, and Floor Protocol.
