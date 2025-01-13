SupportFi AI Price (SFAI)
The live price of SupportFi AI (SFAI) today is 0.14839 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 148.39K USD. SFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SupportFi AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 636.06 USD
- SupportFi AI price change within the day is -1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ -0.0019310105243061.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SupportFi AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0019310105243061
|-1.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SupportFi AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-1.28%
-71.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SupportFi AI is a Customer Support as a Service (CSaaS) platform that enables businesses to deliver exceptional support through multiple communication channels. From phone calls to SMS and customizable web SDKs. With AI-powered support and a no-code SDK for easy integration,engagement, enabling businesses to connect smarter, faster, and across platforms.It's the future of scalable, efficient support solutions.
|1 SFAI to AUD
A$0.2403918
|1 SFAI to GBP
￡0.1201959
|1 SFAI to EUR
€0.1439383
|1 SFAI to USD
$0.14839
|1 SFAI to MYR
RM0.6662711
|1 SFAI to TRY
₺5.2574577
|1 SFAI to JPY
¥23.4040708
|1 SFAI to RUB
₽15.1001664
|1 SFAI to INR
₹12.7897341
|1 SFAI to IDR
Rp2,432.6225616
|1 SFAI to PHP
₱8.7386871
|1 SFAI to EGP
￡E.7.5025984
|1 SFAI to BRL
R$0.9066629
|1 SFAI to CAD
C$0.2136816
|1 SFAI to BDT
৳18.1822267
|1 SFAI to NGN
₦230.776128
|1 SFAI to UAH
₴6.3021233
|1 SFAI to VES
Bs7.86467
|1 SFAI to PKR
Rs41.5076508
|1 SFAI to KZT
₸78.6793458
|1 SFAI to THB
฿5.1535847
|1 SFAI to TWD
NT$4.9131929
|1 SFAI to CHF
Fr0.1350349
|1 SFAI to HKD
HK$1.1544742
|1 SFAI to MAD
.د.م1.4972551