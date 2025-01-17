SuperCells Price (SCT)
The live price of SuperCells (SCT) today is 0.339128 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SuperCells Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 520.10K USD
- SuperCells price change within the day is +6.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SuperCells to USD was $ +0.0200596.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SuperCells to USD was $ +0.3070233626.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SuperCells to USD was $ +0.5477561882.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SuperCells to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0200596
|+6.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3070233626
|+90.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5477561882
|+161.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SuperCells: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.08%
+6.29%
+18.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SuperCells (hereafter referred to as "SC") operates a membership platform for medical and beauty clinics. SC is the first in the world to introduce blockchain technology to a medical and beauty clinic platform, providing advanced medical and beauty clinic services. This technological implementation addresses the issues arising from the rapid increase in medical and beauty clinics. Currently, many medical and beauty clinics are competing, leading to various troubles. SC functions as a platform to prevent disputes between users and clinics.
