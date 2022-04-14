Supe Infinity (SUPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Supe Infinity (SUPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUPE Infinity platform directly upgrades Axie Infinity's product into an open NFT gaming platform structure, allowing any game to be evolved into an NFT game without changing its current state. Simultaneously, Supe Infinity directly upgraded Gala.games' product to an open decentralized and centralized game platform, which not only supports the linkage between NFT and NFT games, but also supports the in-depth game experience by purchasing in-game goods such as game props with digital assets in the game. Official Website: https://www.supe.com/

Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.50M All-Time High: $ 39.01 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00150295

Understanding the tokenomics of Supe Infinity (SUPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

