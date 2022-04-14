Sumokoin (SUMO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sumokoin (SUMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sumokoin (SUMO) Information Sumokoin (スモコイン in Japanese) is a fork from Monero, one of the most respectable cryptocurrency well-known for security, privacy, untraceability and active development. Starting as an educational project, we found that it would be great to create a new coin with high level of privacy by (1) moving forward right away to Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT), (2) setting minimum transaction mixins to 12 that would make it high resistance to blockchain analysis attacks. Official Website: https://www.sumokoin.org/ Buy SUMO Now!

Sumokoin (SUMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sumokoin (SUMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 83.22K $ 83.22K $ 83.22K Total Supply: $ 66.24M $ 66.24M $ 66.24M Circulating Supply: $ 66.23M $ 66.23M $ 66.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.41K $ 83.41K $ 83.41K All-Time High: $ 11.2 $ 11.2 $ 11.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000321 $ 0.00000321 $ 0.00000321 Current Price: $ 0.00125931 $ 0.00125931 $ 0.00125931 Learn more about Sumokoin (SUMO) price

Sumokoin (SUMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sumokoin (SUMO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUMO's tokenomics, explore SUMO token's live price!

