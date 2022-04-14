Suishicat (SUISHI) Information

“Once upon a time, in a world where sushi and cats coexisted in blissful harmony, something magical happened. In the fast-paced universe of the Sui blockchain, a cosmic glitch sparked a fusion of epic proportions: out popped Suishicat.

As a memecoin on the Sui blockchain, Suishicat isn’t just about fun – we’re building a community around the playful spirit of Suishicats while driving awareness and adoption of the Sui blockchain. Our mission is to unite Sui lovers and spread the joy of crypto in a lighthearted and inclusive way.”