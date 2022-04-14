SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP) Information SUITRUMP is a memecoin project within the SUI ecosystem, drawing inspiration from the determination and work ethic associated with Donald Trump. Designed to unite the SUI meme community, SUITRUMP aspires to establish itself as a leader in transparency and innovation within the space. Our slogan is that "It's all about WINNING". Beyond being an investment asset, SUITRUMP serves as a tool for fostering community engagement and collaboration.

SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 436.39K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 436.39K All-Time High: $ 0.00143351 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUI TRUMP (SUITRUMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUITRUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUITRUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

