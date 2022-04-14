Sui Booster DAO (BOOST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sui Booster DAO (BOOST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sui Booster DAO (BOOST) Information The SuiBooster DAO is a community-driven governance framework on the Sui blockchain, empowering 1,111 NFT holders to shape the Sui ecosystem through inclusive decision-making. All NFT holders can propose and vote on any initiative, including monthly airdrop distributions, fostering transparency and engagement. With 90% of revenue from the SuiBooster utility bot shared among holders—proportional to NFT ownership—and 10% allocated to a community treasury, the DAO maximizes rewards. Airdrops reward non-listed NFT holders, incentivizing loyalty. Hosted on Walrus, the DAO targets the entire Sui ecosystem and plans expansion to Aptos and Base, driving decentralized innovation. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/suibooster Buy BOOST Now!

Market Cap: $ 69.16K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.16K
All-Time High: $ 0.00705847
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Sui Booster DAO (BOOST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sui Booster DAO (BOOST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOST's tokenomics, explore BOOST token's live price!

