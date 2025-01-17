Subava Token Price (SUBAVA)
The live price of Subava Token (SUBAVA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUBAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Subava Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.81 USD
- Subava Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Subava Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Subava Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Subava Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Subava Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Subava Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Embarking on an odyssey in the vast realm of decentralized finance, SUBAVA TOKEN pledges to redefine the narrative of meme projects. Our mission extends beyond the crypto space; it's a commitment to building a thriving and inclusive community on the Avalanche network. At SUBAVA, we believe in transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Renouncing ownership is not just a symbolic gesture; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to decentralization. We strive to empower our holders, giving them a true sense of ownership and a voice in the evolution of SUBAVA. Our tokenomics script is not merely a set of rules; it's a dynamic composition that ensures every transaction contributes to the vitality of our ecosystem. With a deflationary mechanism, reflection rewards, and strategic allocations for liquidity, marketing, and the team, SUBAVA TOKEN is designed to stand the test of time. In collaboration with TraderJoe's Liquidity Book, we've orchestrated a cinematic launch, turning SUBAVA into more than just a token – it's an experience. SPOT and CURVE models guarantee a secure and rug-pull-free environment, and our commitment to burning tokens demonstrates our dedication to achieving a balanced and fair distribution. As we navigate this exciting journey, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of SUBAVA. Explore our story, participate in our community, and witness the emergence of a token that transcends the typical meme project – SUBAVA TOKEN, where innovation meets decentralization, and the community steers the ship.
