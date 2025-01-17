stZIL Price (STZIL)
The live price of stZIL (STZIL) today is 0.02664147 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STZIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key stZIL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.81 USD
- stZIL price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of stZIL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of stZIL to USD was $ -0.0015266068.
In the past 60 days, the price change of stZIL to USD was $ +0.0037909213.
In the past 90 days, the price change of stZIL to USD was $ +0.008607604708148215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015266068
|-5.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0037909213
|+14.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.008607604708148215
|+47.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of stZIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Avely is a liquid staking protocol on Zilliqa, allowing users to stake ZIL, earn returns, and maintain liquidity through the stZIL token. This counters traditional staking's "lock-in" challenge. What makes your project unique? Avely is Zilliqa's only liquid staking protocol, enabling users to earn staking rewards and utilize their staked assets through stZIL. This token can be used in DeFi applications and provide liquidity for swaps while maintaining the staking position. History of your project. Avely aimed at enhancing asset utilization within Zilliqa by introducing liquid staking. Post a thorough security audit and bug bounty program, it was launched with a commitment to transparency and security. What’s next for your project? Avely plans to develop community governance features and considers introducing a governance token. There's a potential to create novel stZIL-based products that enhance the benefits of staking. What can your token be used for? The stZIL token signifies a user's stake within Avely. It's usable across the Zilliqa ecosystem, including in DeFi applications, providing liquidity for swaps, and as collateral.
