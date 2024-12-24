Strips Finance Price (STRP)
The live price of Strips Finance (STRP) today is 0.674856 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.47M USD. STRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Strips Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 35.50K USD
- Strips Finance price change within the day is -37.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.28M USD
During today, the price change of Strips Finance to USD was $ -0.4111504869251301.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strips Finance to USD was $ +0.6101075484.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strips Finance to USD was $ +0.4020769777.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strips Finance to USD was $ +0.2146606544703056.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.4111504869251301
|-37.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6101075484
|+90.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4020769777
|+59.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2146606544703056
|+46.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Strips Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.75%
-37.85%
+5.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Strips Finance (also RabbitX) is a hybrid decentralised orderbook perpetuals and derivatives exchange built on Starknet. Our mission is to accelerate the development of a global, open and transparent financial system by providing robust, open access to markets.
