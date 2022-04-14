Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) Information

stSTARS is a token received in exchange for staking STARS with Stride. STARS is the native token of the Stargaze project. Stargaze is a prominent NFT platform recognized for hosting the highest NFT volume within the Cosmos ecosystem.By staking STARS with Stride, users can earn stSTARS, which are redeemable for STARS at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on STARS. Stride currently supports staking STARS on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSTARS, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Stargaze's in-game economy and pursue more yields within the ecosystem.

Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.