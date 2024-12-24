Stratis Price (STRAX)
The live price of Stratis (STRAX) today is 0.07175 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.28M USD. STRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stratis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.31M USD
- Stratis price change within the day is -6.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.68B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STRAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STRAX price information.
During today, the price change of Stratis to USD was $ -0.00477087976029138.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stratis to USD was $ +0.0152498813.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stratis to USD was $ +0.0343372683.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stratis to USD was $ +0.01830855365258527.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00477087976029138
|-6.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0152498813
|+21.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0343372683
|+47.86%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01830855365258527
|+34.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stratis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-6.23%
+10.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure. The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++. The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.
