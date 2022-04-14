Strategic Solana Reserve (SSR) Tokenomics
$SSR is the official meme of the Strategic Solana Reserve.
In the wake of the groundbreaking Solana Meme: $TRUMP, many believe that a Solana Strategic Reserve is inevitable.
The SSR, is designed to welcome and celebrate the Solana community. Over time the Strategic Solana Reserve aims to build a Solana treasury to reward the community, democratizing Solana further. This treasury will be layered with investments made into critical technological and other assets such as indexers, infra, DeFi and AI which push the Solana ecosystem further.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Strategic Solana Reserve (SSR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Strategic Solana Reserve (SSR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
