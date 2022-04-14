Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR) Tokenomics
Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR) Information
The Strategic Meme Reserve is an ambitious initiative that combines elements of art, community, and financial innovation. Inspired by DarkFarms, the artist known for The Book of Meme, this project brings together a curated and evolving gallery of significant memes—starting with infamous “rugpulls” that have become iconic within the crypto community. It serves as both a commentary on and a celebration of meme culture and its impact on the digital world.
Beyond its playful surface as “just another meme,” the Strategic Meme Reserve aims to establish a lasting, unique entity. At its core, this project is working towards creating a DAO, underpinned by a real memecoin reserve that serves as its foundation. The ultimate goal is to build something that resonates with the original idea of a “Strategic Memecoin Reserve,” transcending the traditional boundaries of both art and cryptocurrency. By weaving these elements together, the Strategic Meme Reserve aspires to embody the humor, resilience, and creativity of the meme world, while also exploring its potential for real financial and cultural significance.
Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Strategic Meme Reserve (SMR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMR's tokenomics, explore SMR token's live price!
SMR Price Prediction
Want to know where SMR might be heading? Our SMR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.