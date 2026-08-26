Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Price Today

The live Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) price today is $ 0.02315637, with a 4.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current SBR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02315637 per SBR.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 487,258, with a circulating supply of 21.04M SBR. During the last 24 hours, SBR traded between $ 0.02313489 (low) and $ 0.0242242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.01428915.

In short-term performance, SBR moved +0.00% in the last hour and +24.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 387.30K.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 487.26K$ 487.26K $ 487.26K Volume (24H) $ 387.30K$ 387.30K $ 387.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 487.26K$ 487.26K $ 487.26K Circulation Supply 21.04M 21.04M 21.04M Total Supply 21,042,069.0 21,042,069.0 21,042,069.0

The current Market Cap of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is $ 487.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 387.30K. The circulating supply of SBR is 21.04M, with a total supply of 21042069.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 487.26K.