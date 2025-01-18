StellaSwap Staked DOT Price (STDOT)
The live price of StellaSwap Staked DOT (STDOT) today is 8.65 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STDOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StellaSwap Staked DOT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.65K USD
- StellaSwap Staked DOT price change within the day is +2.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of StellaSwap Staked DOT to USD was $ +0.226972.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StellaSwap Staked DOT to USD was $ -0.9019017650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StellaSwap Staked DOT to USD was $ +2.1791149200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StellaSwap Staked DOT to USD was $ +3.687059231654332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.226972
|+2.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.9019017650
|-10.42%
|60 Days
|$ +2.1791149200
|+25.19%
|90 Days
|$ +3.687059231654332
|+74.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of StellaSwap Staked DOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.91%
+2.70%
+11.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid Staking Derivative of Polkadot (DOT) token by StellaSwap
