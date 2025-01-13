Steakhouse Resteaking Vault Price (STEAKLRT)
The live price of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault (STEAKLRT) today is 3,860.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STEAKLRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Steakhouse Resteaking Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.19K USD
- Steakhouse Resteaking Vault price change within the day is -1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault to USD was $ -49.072282905823.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault to USD was $ -649.3008605280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault to USD was $ -44.0476545440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -49.072282905823
|-1.25%
|30 Days
|$ -649.3008605280
|-16.82%
|60 Days
|$ -44.0476545440
|-1.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Steakhouse Resteaking Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-1.25%
-10.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SteakLRT is an ERC-20 liquid restaking token (LRT). It is a tokenized representation of assets (specifically Lido Staked ETH, or "stETH") deposited into the Steakhouse Resteaking Vault on Mellow protocol. Mellow protocol is a modular liquid restaking primitive for permissionless LRT creation and curation, and leverages Symbiotic for restaking. SteakLRT will eventually allow holders to earn the restaking rewards from AVS's that the Steakhouse Resteaking Vault allocates to.
