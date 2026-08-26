Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC Price Today

The live Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC (STEAKCUSDC) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKCUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per STEAKCUSDC.

Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,124,683, with a circulating supply of 39.48M STEAKCUSDC. During the last 24 hours, STEAKCUSDC traded between $ 1.008 (low) and $ 1.021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.036, while the all-time low was $ 1.002.

In short-term performance, STEAKCUSDC moved -0.13% in the last hour and +0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC (STEAKCUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.12M$ 40.12M $ 40.12M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.12M$ 40.12M $ 40.12M Circulation Supply 39.48M 39.48M 39.48M Total Supply 39,482,456.27295766 39,482,456.27295766 39,482,456.27295766

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC is $ 40.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKCUSDC is 39.48M, with a total supply of 39482456.27295766. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.12M.