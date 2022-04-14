Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Information

Stakingverse Staked LYX (sLYX) is the non-rebasing liquid staking token of the Stakingverse protocol. Stakingverse is a non-custodial liquid staking platform on the LUKSO blockchain. sLYX can be used in DeFi on the LUKSO blockchain while keeping your staking rewards intact. Stakingverse also offers non-custodial liquid staking for Ethereum via their StakeWise V3 vault and a set up and consultancy service for home stakers.

Official Website:
https://stakingverse.io

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 240.13K
Total Supply:
$ 277.63K
Circulating Supply:
$ 277.63K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 240.13K
All-Time High:
$ 1.084
All-Time Low:
$ 0.601962
Current Price:
$ 0.864936
Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SLYX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SLYX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.