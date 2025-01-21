StakeWise Staked GNO Price (OSGNO)
The live price of StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO) today is 243.76 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OSGNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StakeWise Staked GNO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.01K USD
- StakeWise Staked GNO price change within the day is -0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OSGNO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSGNO price information.
During today, the price change of StakeWise Staked GNO to USD was $ -1.760556209224.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakeWise Staked GNO to USD was $ -29.8369552800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakeWise Staked GNO to USD was $ -27.0920958000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakeWise Staked GNO to USD was $ +37.32905519833325.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.760556209224
|-0.71%
|30 Days
|$ -29.8369552800
|-12.24%
|60 Days
|$ -27.0920958000
|-11.11%
|90 Days
|$ +37.32905519833325
|+18.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of StakeWise Staked GNO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-0.71%
-3.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakeWise is a liquid staking platform that gives you control over how your GNO is staked. Whether you are a beginner, an advanced DeFi user, a solo staker, or an organization that requires a bespoke staking solution, StakeWise will help you stake GNO on the best terms and get osGNO, a liquid staking token, to keep your stake liquid. No matter if you are staking in a Solo Vault or in a Vault Marketplace, you can mint osETH to make your stake liquid. You can also convert GNO for osGNO to start staking with one click.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OSGNO to AUD
A$390.016
|1 OSGNO to GBP
￡197.4456
|1 OSGNO to EUR
€234.0096
|1 OSGNO to USD
$243.76
|1 OSGNO to MYR
RM1,089.6072
|1 OSGNO to TRY
₺8,682.7312
|1 OSGNO to JPY
¥37,943.6816
|1 OSGNO to RUB
₽24,290.684
|1 OSGNO to INR
₹21,109.616
|1 OSGNO to IDR
Rp3,996,064.9344
|1 OSGNO to PHP
₱14,264.8352
|1 OSGNO to EGP
￡E.12,256.2528
|1 OSGNO to BRL
R$1,474.748
|1 OSGNO to CAD
C$351.0144
|1 OSGNO to BDT
৳29,677.78
|1 OSGNO to NGN
₦379,095.552
|1 OSGNO to UAH
₴10,269.6088
|1 OSGNO to VES
Bs13,163.04
|1 OSGNO to PKR
Rs67,955.4128
|1 OSGNO to KZT
₸128,632.152
|1 OSGNO to THB
฿8,300.028
|1 OSGNO to TWD
NT$7,978.2648
|1 OSGNO to CHF
Fr219.384
|1 OSGNO to HKD
HK$1,896.4528
|1 OSGNO to MAD
.د.م2,444.9128