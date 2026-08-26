Staked Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) price today is $ 1.047, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.047 per SYZUSD.

Staked Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,433,487, with a circulating supply of 64.38M SYZUSD. During the last 24 hours, SYZUSD traded between $ 1.047 (low) and $ 1.048 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.972521.

In short-term performance, SYZUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.50K.

Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.43M$ 67.43M $ 67.43M Volume (24H) $ 9.50K$ 9.50K $ 9.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.43M$ 67.43M $ 67.43M Circulation Supply 64.38M 64.38M 64.38M Total Supply 64,038,128.2992024 64,038,128.2992024 64,038,128.2992024

The current Market Cap of Staked Yuzu USD is $ 67.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.50K. The circulating supply of SYZUSD is 64.38M, with a total supply of 64038128.2992024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.43M.