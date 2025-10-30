Staked UTY (YUTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.032 $ 1.032 $ 1.032 24H Low $ 1.035 $ 1.035 $ 1.035 24H High 24H Low $ 1.032$ 1.032 $ 1.032 24H High $ 1.035$ 1.035 $ 1.035 All Time High $ 1.038$ 1.038 $ 1.038 Lowest Price $ 1.005$ 1.005 $ 1.005 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.09% Price Change (7D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) +0.18%

Staked UTY (YUTY) real-time price is $1.034. Over the past 24 hours, YUTY traded between a low of $ 1.032 and a high of $ 1.035, showing active market volatility. YUTY's all-time high price is $ 1.038, while its all-time low price is $ 1.005.

In terms of short-term performance, YUTY has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.09% over 24 hours, and +0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked UTY (YUTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.35M$ 21.35M $ 21.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.35M$ 21.35M $ 21.35M Circulation Supply 20.65M 20.65M 20.65M Total Supply 20,653,956.9933243 20,653,956.9933243 20,653,956.9933243

The current Market Cap of Staked UTY is $ 21.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUTY is 20.65M, with a total supply of 20653956.9933243. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.35M.