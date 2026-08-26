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The live Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso price today is 0.062472 USD.STMXN market cap is 286,654 USD. Track real-time STMXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso price today is 0.062472 USD.STMXN market cap is 286,654 USD. Track real-time STMXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Logo

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Price (STMXN)

Unlisted

1 STMXN to USD Live Price:

$0.062472
$0.062472$0.062472
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:00:50 (UTC+8)

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Price Today

The live Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) price today is $ 0.062472, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STMXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.062472 per STMXN.

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 286,654, with a circulating supply of 4.59M STMXN. During the last 24 hours, STMXN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.062483, while the all-time low was $ 0.057403.

In short-term performance, STMXN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.21.

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Market Information

$ 286.65K
$ 286.65K$ 286.65K

$ 32.21
$ 32.21$ 32.21

$ 286.65K
$ 286.65K$ 286.65K

4.59M
4.59M 4.59M

4,588,550.644313103
4,588,550.644313103 4,588,550.644313103

The current Market Cap of Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso is $ 286.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.21. The circulating supply of STMXN is 4.59M, with a total supply of 4588550.644313103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.65K.

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.062483
$ 0.062483$ 0.062483

$ 0.057403
$ 0.057403$ 0.057403

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STMXN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STMXN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Price Prediction.

What is Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN)

Please refer to our previous applications for our answer! We are an asset issuer, so we are launching a broad platform for RWAs.

Tenbin Labs is building a new tokenized asset issuance protocol for Real World Assets (RWAs). We're starting with a focus on FX stables, gold, and commodities. Our design creates a new class of on-chain assets that are yield-bearing, readily swappable, liquidatable, and composable across the DeFi ecosystem. We will enable assets like gold to be yield-bearing and liquid on-chain for the first time, while unlocking on-chain FX carry trade strategies across BRL, JPY, CHF, and other currencies.

Backed by $7 million from top-tier venture funds and market makers, we’re building a system where the marginal cost of issuing new assets and creating new on-chain capital markets approaches zero. As a result, users can easily diversify their exposure into a range of asset classes without liquidity and structural constraints. Tenbin Labs' vision is for tokenized assets to provide more utility than their off-chain counterparts (i.e. tokenized asset >>> off-chain asset).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemLiquid Staking TokensReal World Assets (RWA)

About Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso

What is Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso trading right now?

Current price: $0.062472, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is STMXN attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Tokenized Assets,Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tenbin Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about STMXN?

With 4588550.644313103 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.062483 and ATL of $0.057403 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:00:50 (UTC+8)

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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