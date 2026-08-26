Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso Price Today

The live Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) price today is $ 0.062472, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STMXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.062472 per STMXN.

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 286,654, with a circulating supply of 4.59M STMXN. During the last 24 hours, STMXN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.062483, while the all-time low was $ 0.057403.

In short-term performance, STMXN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.21.

Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso (STMXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 286.65K$ 286.65K $ 286.65K Volume (24H) $ 32.21$ 32.21 $ 32.21 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 286.65K$ 286.65K $ 286.65K Circulation Supply 4.59M 4.59M 4.59M Total Supply 4,588,550.644313103 4,588,550.644313103 4,588,550.644313103

The current Market Cap of Staked Tenbin Mexican Peso is $ 286.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.21. The circulating supply of STMXN is 4.59M, with a total supply of 4588550.644313103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.65K.