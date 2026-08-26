Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real Price Today

The live Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real (STBRL) price today is $ 0.20074, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STBRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.20074 per STBRL.

Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 249,341, with a circulating supply of 1.24M STBRL. During the last 24 hours, STBRL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203428, while the all-time low was $ 0.199835.

In short-term performance, STBRL moved -- in the last hour and -0.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.64.

Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real (STBRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 249.34K$ 249.34K $ 249.34K Volume (24H) $ 2.64$ 2.64 $ 2.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.34K$ 249.34K $ 249.34K Circulation Supply 1.24M 1.24M 1.24M Total Supply 6,224,712.443612934 6,224,712.443612934 6,224,712.443612934

The current Market Cap of Staked Tenbin Brazilian Real is $ 249.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.64. The circulating supply of STBRL is 1.24M, with a total supply of 6224712.443612934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.34K.