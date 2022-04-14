Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Tokenomics
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Information
stOAS is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool.
Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX).
stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption.
By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STOAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STOAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
STOAS Price Prediction
