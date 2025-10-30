Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 1.025$ 1.025 $ 1.025 Lowest Price $ 0.694559$ 0.694559 $ 0.694559 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) real-time price is $0.694562. Over the past 24 hours, SMSUSD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SMSUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.025, while its all-time low price is $ 0.694559.

In terms of short-term performance, SMSUSD has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked msUSD (SMSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.06M$ 4.06M $ 4.06M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.12M$ 2.12M $ 2.12M Circulation Supply 3.05M 3.05M 3.05M Total Supply 3,047,272.141207625 3,047,272.141207625 3,047,272.141207625

The current Market Cap of Staked msUSD is $ 4.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMSUSD is 3.05M, with a total supply of 3047272.141207625. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.12M.