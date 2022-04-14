Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Tokenomics
Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Information
Staked Frax USD (sfrxUSD) is the yielding stablecoin implemented as an ERC4626 token. sfrxUSD is fully redeemable for frxUSD at an increasing rate proportional to the yield mechanism (described below). sfrxUSD is not rebasing and can always be redeemed for the underlying frxUSD with no unstaking fee or price impact. sfrxUSD is unique in yielding design in that it targets a benchmark-rate strategy that alternates between the best of three governance-approved strategies: carry-trade, algorithmic market operations (AMOs), and the Interest on Reserve Balances/T-Bill (IORB) rate. This insures that sfrxUSD’s APY is the most competitive yield onchain.
Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SFRXUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SFRXUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SFRXUSD's tokenomics, explore SFRXUSD token's live price!
SFRXUSD Price Prediction
Want to know where SFRXUSD might be heading? Our SFRXUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.