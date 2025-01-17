StaFi Staked SWTH Price (RSWTH)
The live price of StaFi Staked SWTH (RSWTH) today is 0.00213528 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RSWTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StaFi Staked SWTH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 985.29 USD
- StaFi Staked SWTH price change within the day is +2.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of StaFi Staked SWTH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StaFi Staked SWTH to USD was $ -0.0001878869.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StaFi Staked SWTH to USD was $ +0.0000321327.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StaFi Staked SWTH to USD was $ -0.0006697239384459142.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001878869
|-8.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000321327
|+1.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006697239384459142
|-23.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of StaFi Staked SWTH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+2.68%
+10.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rSWTH represents the liquid staked derivate (LSD) of SWTH on StaFi Protocol. Users can liquid stake their SWTH to receive rSWTH in return. rSWTH can be then used in various DeFi activities to increase the yield for users. rSWTH is integrated on the StaFi rToken App at https://app.stafi.io . rSWTH is a StaFiHub Chain token and can be bridged to any IBC network on Cosmos. Utility of rSWTH: - DeFi Activities: rSWTH can be utilized in various decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. - DEXs: Holders of rSWTH can trade it on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), allowing for liquidity and exchange against other tokens. Lending/Borrowing Platforms: rSWTH can be used as collateral or for lending and borrowing on platforms that support it, enabling users to leverage their staked assets without having to unstake them.
