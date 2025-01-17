StaFi Staked ETH Price (RETH)
The live price of StaFi Staked ETH (RETH) today is 4,005.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StaFi Staked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 151.71 USD
- StaFi Staked ETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of StaFi Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StaFi Staked ETH to USD was $ -285.7553734860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StaFi Staked ETH to USD was $ +641.0266801160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StaFi Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -285.7553734860
|-7.13%
|60 Days
|$ +641.0266801160
|+16.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StaFi Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rToken is short for reward-Token. When users stake PoS tokens through StaFi, they will receive an equal amount of rToken in return. For example, rETH represents staked ETH, while rXTZ represents staked XTZ. rToken allows users to receive staking rewards and access liquidity any time by trading rTokens directly. Users also have the right to redeem the corresponding amount of staked tokens at any time.
|1 RETH to AUD
A$6,448.0822
|1 RETH to GBP
￡3,244.0662
|1 RETH to EUR
€3,884.8694
|1 RETH to USD
$4,005.02
|1 RETH to MYR
RM18,022.59
|1 RETH to TRY
₺142,418.5112
|1 RETH to JPY
¥623,902.0156
|1 RETH to RUB
₽410,875.0018
|1 RETH to INR
₹346,874.7822
|1 RETH to IDR
Rp65,656,055.0688
|1 RETH to PHP
₱234,453.8708
|1 RETH to EGP
￡E.201,893.0582
|1 RETH to BRL
R$24,270.4212
|1 RETH to CAD
C$5,767.2288
|1 RETH to BDT
৳486,930.3316
|1 RETH to NGN
₦6,228,607.104
|1 RETH to UAH
₴168,931.7436
|1 RETH to VES
Bs216,271.08
|1 RETH to PKR
Rs1,117,160.2788
|1 RETH to KZT
₸2,124,663.11
|1 RETH to THB
฿137,932.8888
|1 RETH to TWD
NT$131,805.2082
|1 RETH to CHF
Fr3,644.5682
|1 RETH to HKD
HK$31,159.0556
|1 RETH to MAD
.د.م40,290.5012