STACKS Price (STACKS)
The live price of STACKS (STACKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.39K USD. STACKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STACKS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.75 USD
- STACKS price change within the day is -0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 805.75B USD
Get real-time price updates of the STACKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STACKS price information.
During today, the price change of STACKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STACKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STACKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STACKS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-41.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of STACKS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-0.55%
-2.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STACKS to AUD
A$--
|1 STACKS to GBP
￡--
|1 STACKS to EUR
€--
|1 STACKS to USD
$--
|1 STACKS to MYR
RM--
|1 STACKS to TRY
₺--
|1 STACKS to JPY
¥--
|1 STACKS to RUB
₽--
|1 STACKS to INR
₹--
|1 STACKS to IDR
Rp--
|1 STACKS to PHP
₱--
|1 STACKS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 STACKS to BRL
R$--
|1 STACKS to CAD
C$--
|1 STACKS to BDT
৳--
|1 STACKS to NGN
₦--
|1 STACKS to UAH
₴--
|1 STACKS to VES
Bs--
|1 STACKS to PKR
Rs--
|1 STACKS to KZT
₸--
|1 STACKS to THB
฿--
|1 STACKS to TWD
NT$--
|1 STACKS to CHF
Fr--
|1 STACKS to HKD
HK$--
|1 STACKS to MAD
.د.م--