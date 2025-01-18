Stabledoc Price (SDT)
The live price of Stabledoc (SDT) today is 0.0024622 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stabledoc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.54 USD
- Stabledoc price change within the day is +1.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Stabledoc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stabledoc to USD was $ -0.0000934062.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stabledoc to USD was $ +0.0001016140.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stabledoc to USD was $ +0.000008877638101262.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000934062
|-3.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001016140
|+4.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000008877638101262
|+0.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stabledoc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+1.56%
+3.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StableDoc combines Blockchain-based and AI-driven telemedicine, in-home health and standard hospital services to deliver evidence-based “Doctor Anywhere” healthcare services to our patients all around the world. A key part of the integrated offering is our innovative and revolutionary use of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) to capture person-controlled and -directed medical Master Patient Index (MPI) for patient digital identities, with smart contracts that create self-sovereign permissioned access to patient data for medical research organizations, generating income for our patients. We partner with hospitals, laboratories, Health management organizations, National Health Insurance scheme from around the world.
