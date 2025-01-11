Stabilize Price (STBZ)
The live price of Stabilize (STBZ) today is 0.2286 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STBZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stabilize Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.33 USD
- Stabilize price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Stabilize to USD was $ +0.0004103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stabilize to USD was $ -0.0401153223.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stabilize to USD was $ +0.1029538276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stabilize to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004103
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0401153223
|-17.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1029538276
|+45.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stabilize: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.18%
-6.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Reward token for the Stabilize Protocol, a system that pushes stablecoins towards their pegs.
|1 STBZ to AUD
A$0.370332
|1 STBZ to GBP
￡0.185166
|1 STBZ to EUR
€0.221742
|1 STBZ to USD
$0.2286
|1 STBZ to MYR
RM1.026414
|1 STBZ to TRY
₺8.097012
|1 STBZ to JPY
¥36.043362
|1 STBZ to RUB
₽23.232618
|1 STBZ to INR
₹19.703034
|1 STBZ to IDR
Rp3,747.540384
|1 STBZ to PHP
₱13.4874
|1 STBZ to EGP
￡E.11.551158
|1 STBZ to BRL
R$1.399032
|1 STBZ to CAD
C$0.329184
|1 STBZ to BDT
৳27.884628
|1 STBZ to NGN
₦354.416868
|1 STBZ to UAH
₴9.665208
|1 STBZ to VES
Bs12.1158
|1 STBZ to PKR
Rs63.658242
|1 STBZ to KZT
₸120.63222
|1 STBZ to THB
฿7.927848
|1 STBZ to TWD
NT$7.568946
|1 STBZ to CHF
Fr0.208026
|1 STBZ to HKD
HK$1.778508
|1 STBZ to MAD
.د.م2.295144