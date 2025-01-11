SquaresAI Price (SQUARES)
The live price of SquaresAI (SQUARES) today is 0.00055472 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.40K USD. SQUARES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SquaresAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 470.17 USD
- SquaresAI price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 56.60M USD
During today, the price change of SquaresAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SquaresAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SquaresAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SquaresAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SquaresAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.88%
-16.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Squares AI by SquaresLabs is a platform designed to democratize artificial intelligence by enabling seamless creation, customization and deployment of AI models without requiring coding expertise. Leveraging a sophisticated integration of decentralized computing resources and blockchain technology, Squares AI empowers individuals and businesses to harness the potential of AI for real-world applications across diverse industries. The platform's unique architecture and advanced tools redefine accessibility, scalability and monetization in the AI landscape.
