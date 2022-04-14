SQRBIT (SQRB) Tokenomics
SQRBIT (SQRB) Information
SQRBIT transforms real estate investing with tokenization, allowing fractional ownership in high-value residential, commercial, retail, and land properties. As an RWA platform, SQRBIT bridges the gap between traditional real estate and the digital asset world. Join the future of tokenized property investment with SQRBIT.
The global real estate market represents an immense $325 trillion dollars, and SQRBIT allows you to own fractional ownership in high-value residentials, commercial, stores and land properties.
You can easily buy and sell fractional ownership in our growing real estate portfolio through tokenization, enabling you to enjoy the benefits of ownership without any hassle.
Let's Tokenize Every Square Foot with SQRBIT!
SQRBIT (SQRB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SQRBIT (SQRB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SQRBIT (SQRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SQRBIT (SQRB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQRB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQRB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.