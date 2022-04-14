Spunk (SPUNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spunk (SPUNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spunk (SPUNK) Information Spunk Bot is a decentralized spot margin trading Telegram bot, built on Solana. Spunk is the utility token, to which all fees are converted within the bot. When users use Spunk Bot, it instantly converts into Spunk. If the user holds Spunk, the fees are charged in Spunk instead. Users can borrow collateral to trade low/mid-cap tokens on Solana. Users can borrow collateral to increase their position size while trading tokens on Solana. Official Website: https://spunk.lol Buy SPUNK Now!

Spunk (SPUNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spunk (SPUNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.85K $ 2.85K $ 2.85K Total Supply: $ 983.01M $ 983.01M $ 983.01M Circulating Supply: $ 876.16M $ 876.16M $ 876.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.20K $ 3.20K $ 3.20K All-Time High: $ 0.00433601 $ 0.00433601 $ 0.00433601 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Spunk (SPUNK) price

Spunk (SPUNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spunk (SPUNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPUNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPUNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPUNK's tokenomics, explore SPUNK token's live price!

SPUNK Price Prediction Want to know where SPUNK might be heading? Our SPUNK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPUNK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!