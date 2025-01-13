The Spume Protocol is an end-to-end transactional layer that facilitates payment infrastructure for physical and digital non-fungible token assets on multiple chains. Spume will enable anyone to build branded and personalized NFT marketplaces complete with on-chain payment processors while being able to tokenize both physical and digital assets. These include but are not limited to: digital/physical art and real estate, intellectual property and its licensing, patents, and luxury goods. This opens the Spume Protocol up to all industries and allows users to conduct tokenized asset finance efficiently and effectively. Spume sees a future where branding is scalable via distribution channel partners, thus allowing brands/influencers/gaming ecosystems and other industries to implement end-to-end customized non-fungible asset commerce.

