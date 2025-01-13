Sprint Coin Price (SPRX)
The live price of Sprint Coin (SPRX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.84K USD. SPRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sprint Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.54 USD
- Sprint Coin price change within the day is +1.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 31.68M USD
During today, the price change of Sprint Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sprint Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sprint Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sprint Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+68.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sprint Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
+1.48%
+26.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sprint is a cryptocurrency based on a blockchain architecture that was designed to be ASIC and GPU resistant, completely decentralized and accessible for the regular people. We removed the need of specialized hardware and high electricity costs by implementing a CPU friendly mining algorithm (YesPower). You can run a miner on your pc on several cores without even noticing it in terms of performance.
