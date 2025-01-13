Sprink Price (SPRINK)
The live price of Sprink (SPRINK) today is 0.04899207 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPRINK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sprink Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.04 USD
- Sprink price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sprink to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sprink to USD was $ -0.0156195145.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sprink to USD was $ +0.0052430529.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sprink to USD was $ +0.008190757130877324.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0156195145
|-31.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0052430529
|+10.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.008190757130877324
|+20.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sprink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sprink, is a tech driven meal subscription platform which delivers affordable and hygienic daily meal to users doorstep at a pre-defined time and address. Sprink token is a utility ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain which allows users to participate directly in the SPRINK boxed meals business through a quarterly burn system funded by SPRINK revenues. In addition, it allows users to redeem their tokens for Sprink vouchers with discounts on their subscriptions, earn loyalty tokens via airdrops and get access to invite-only 'Sprink Club' with exclusive benefits.
