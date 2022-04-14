SpinDash (SPINDASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SpinDash (SPINDASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SpinDash (SPINDASH) Information SpinDash was first introduced on Sonic's Degen Express launcher through a stealth launch. We are the first ever Decentralize Prediction Market on Sonic chain. We also offer a product called sonic333 which is basically an ODTE options mini-game. Players can choose if a token goes up or down in 3 minutes and 33 seconds. All bets are resolved through an LLM (AI). We aim to make a project that is truly decentralized, from tokenomics to our actual products. Official Website: https://spindash.gg/ Whitepaper: https://spindash.gitbook.io/spindash-docs Buy SPINDASH Now!

SpinDash (SPINDASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpinDash (SPINDASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.91K $ 11.91K $ 11.91K Total Supply: $ 933.42M $ 933.42M $ 933.42M Circulating Supply: $ 752.97M $ 752.97M $ 752.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.76K $ 14.76K $ 14.76K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SpinDash (SPINDASH) price

SpinDash (SPINDASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SpinDash (SPINDASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPINDASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPINDASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPINDASH's tokenomics, explore SPINDASH token's live price!

SPINDASH Price Prediction Want to know where SPINDASH might be heading? Our SPINDASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPINDASH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!