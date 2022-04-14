Spectral Sight (SIGHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spectral Sight (SIGHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spectral Sight (SIGHT) Information $SIGHT is a community-driven, meme-based token inspired by the concept of "spectral sight" an abstract vision beyond the physical. The project revolves around playful exploration of perception, humor, and art, creating a unique ecosystem where users can interact through creative experiences. While not intended for serious financial use, $SIGHT offers collectible value, artistic engagement, and potential integration with decentralized community activities such as NFT creations and gamified experiences. Its utility lies in fostering creative interactions, collaboration, and lighthearted engagement within the meme token space. Official Website: https://sightspectral.xyz/

Spectral Sight (SIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spectral Sight (SIGHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.86K Total Supply: $ 998.60M Circulating Supply: $ 998.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00115466 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Spectral Sight (SIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spectral Sight (SIGHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIGHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

