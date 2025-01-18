Spectra Cash Price (SCL)
The live price of Spectra Cash (SCL) today is 0.00135181 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spectra Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.62 USD
- Spectra Cash price change within the day is +21.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Spectra Cash to USD was $ +0.00024119.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spectra Cash to USD was $ +0.0000321173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spectra Cash to USD was $ -0.0002901328.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spectra Cash to USD was $ -0.0001281817993568279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00024119
|+21.72%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000321173
|+2.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002901328
|-21.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001281817993568279
|-8.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Spectra Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+21.72%
+28.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spectra Cash is a Cryptocurrency designed for a diverse range of applications Spectra Cash core focus is on building a robust investment portfolio that generates income to support liquidity and buyback, ensuring the long-term value of your assets Our platform seamlessly integrates with popular e-commerce plugins like WHMCS and WooCommerce, making SCL the go-to payment currency for your online transactions
