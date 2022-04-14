Speciex (SPEX) Tokenomics
Speciex (SPEX) Information
The SPECIEX project is a decentralized infrastructure aimed at addressing scalability, interoperability, and liquidity fragmentation difficulties in the emerging decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, and non-fungible token (NFT) industries. The platform provides a well-chosen mix of features and innovations, and is being developed as a universal protocol for implementing future DeFi and NFT activities. The SPECIEX ecosystem has its native token, SPEX, on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocol.
The team behind the SPECIEX project is working towards making it simple for developers to use SPEX to build robust DeFi and NFT solutions and share the advantages with the rest of the cryptocurrency world. Beyond the SPECIEX project, the SPEX token has several use cases, including in-game purchases, credit card payments, travel arrangements, virtual gifts, NFTs, and charity donations.
Speciex (SPEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Speciex (SPEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Speciex (SPEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Speciex (SPEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPEX's tokenomics, explore SPEX token's live price!
SPEX Price Prediction
Want to know where SPEX might be heading? Our SPEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.