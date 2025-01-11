SpaceY 2025 Price (SPAY)
The live price of SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) today is 0.03148642 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpaceY 2025 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.87K USD
- SpaceY 2025 price change within the day is +1.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPAY price information.
During today, the price change of SpaceY 2025 to USD was $ +0.00049605.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpaceY 2025 to USD was $ -0.0026293175.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpaceY 2025 to USD was $ -0.0048925425.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpaceY 2025 to USD was $ -0.0004089812651966.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00049605
|+1.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026293175
|-8.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0048925425
|-15.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004089812651966
|-1.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of SpaceY 2025: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+1.60%
+12.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SpaceY 2025 is the world's first 'play-to-earn' blockchain-based triple-A tower defense game with NFTs. The 3D sandbox game offers an open and rich gameplay experience as well as numerous opportunities for players to earn money while playing. It is developed by the Blockfish team and its story is about building and defending a human settlement on Mars.Players can trade NFT-based Martian goods - such as land, buildings, towers and ores - with other players or sell them to them in the SpaceY 2025 marketplace. As the game progresses, they can not only help make humans a multiplanetary species, but also contribute to space exploration and unravel the mysteries of our universe.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPAY to AUD
A$0.0510080004
|1 SPAY to GBP
￡0.0255040002
|1 SPAY to EUR
€0.0305418274
|1 SPAY to USD
$0.03148642
|1 SPAY to MYR
RM0.1413740258
|1 SPAY to TRY
₺1.1152489964
|1 SPAY to JPY
¥4.9644638414
|1 SPAY to RUB
₽3.1999648646
|1 SPAY to INR
₹2.7138145398
|1 SPAY to IDR
Rp516.1707370848
|1 SPAY to PHP
₱1.85769878
|1 SPAY to EGP
￡E.1.5910088026
|1 SPAY to BRL
R$0.1926968904
|1 SPAY to CAD
C$0.0453404448
|1 SPAY to BDT
৳3.8407135116
|1 SPAY to NGN
₦48.8159158396
|1 SPAY to UAH
₴1.3312458376
|1 SPAY to VES
Bs1.66878026
|1 SPAY to PKR
Rs8.7680233774
|1 SPAY to KZT
₸16.615383834
|1 SPAY to THB
฿1.0919490456
|1 SPAY to TWD
NT$1.0425153662
|1 SPAY to CHF
Fr0.0286526422
|1 SPAY to HKD
HK$0.2449643476
|1 SPAY to MAD
.د.م0.3161236568