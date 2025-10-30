Soulbucks (SBX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00791712$ 0.00791712 $ 0.00791712 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -45.00% Price Change (7D) -45.00%

Soulbucks (SBX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SBX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SBX's all-time high price is $ 0.00791712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SBX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -45.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Soulbucks (SBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.13K$ 14.13K $ 14.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.00K$ 110.00K $ 110.00K Circulation Supply 128.41M 128.41M 128.41M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Soulbucks is $ 14.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBX is 128.41M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.00K.