Sophie Klein Price (KLEIN)
The live price of Sophie Klein (KLEIN) today is 0.00000877 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.77K USD. KLEIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sophie Klein Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.47 USD
- Sophie Klein price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.43M USD
KLEIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Sophie Klein to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sophie Klein to USD was $ -0.0000016841.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sophie Klein to USD was $ -0.0000024266.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sophie Klein to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000016841
|-19.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000024266
|-27.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sophie Klein: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.81%
-13.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KLEIN is an innovative digital platform that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized blockchain technology to redefine the way users interact with NFTs. By leveraging proprietary AI models and smart contracts, $KLEIN enables the creation of dynamic, adaptive NFTs that can evolve based on user interaction, preferences, and even external influences. This project aims to blur the lines between virtual and physical experiences, giving users an unprecedented level of personalization in the digital asset space.
