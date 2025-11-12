Songjam is a cryptographic voice verification network designed to secure voice sovereignty in the age of AI, powered by the $SANG token, the suite of Songjam products include an InfoFi oracle for transparent leaderboards with decentralized anti-Sybil mechanics, an agentic CRM and AI DJ for X Spaces, the top venue for Web3 voices.

Future offerings include a dedicated application for X Space hosts, speakers and listeners (think TweetDeck for X Spaces), protoSBTs for your voice biometrics and identity, voice data monetization and an AI Voice Agent launchpad. You can't copyright your voice, but you can tokenize it.